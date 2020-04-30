Spectrum Brands Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) rose 5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 250.00% over the past year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $937,800,000 higher by 3.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $875,250,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 11:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dxv743og

Technicals

52-week high: $66.50

52-week low: $19.59

Price action over last quarter: down 25.86%

Company Description

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc is a consumer product company. The company is a supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, and personal care products. The company manages the businesses in product-focused segments; Hardware & Home Improvement, Home and Personal Care, Global Pet Supplies, and Home and Garden. It offers brands including Varta, Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, National Hardware, Pfister, Remington, George Foreman, and Russell Hobbs.