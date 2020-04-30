Recap: Insmed Q1 Earnings

Shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) were unchanged at $21.05 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 22.92% year over year to ($0.74), which missed the estimate of ($0.71).

Revenue of $36,860,000 higher by 68.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $34,800,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 11:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2000/34294

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $34.94

Company's 52-week low was at $12.09

Price action over last quarter: down 20.02%

Company Description

Insmed Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. The company's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), approved in the US for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. The company's earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for pulmonary arterial hypertension.