Recap: Independent Bank Q1 Earnings
Shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) remained unaffected at $16.25 after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 46.15% over the past year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.37.
Revenue of $30,191,000 less by 0.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $29,980,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 30, 2020
Time: 12:00 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ibcp/mediaframe/36957/indexr.html
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $23.93
Company's 52-week low was at $9.19
Price action over last quarter: down 26.44%
Company Overview
Independent Bank Corp (Ionia MI) operates as a commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking services to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services. It also provides internet and mobile banking capabilities to its customers.