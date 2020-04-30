Market Overview

Recap: U.S. Xpress Enterprises Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2020 7:56am   Comments
Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 200.00% over the past year to ($0.15), which beat the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $432,568,000 rose by 4.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $412,700,000.

Looking Ahead

U.S. Xpress Enterprises hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 10:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.usxpress.com%2Fevents%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2159271&sessionid=1&key=CF4FA1BD3AEF46A22D143882CB574ED2&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $7.06

Company's 52-week low was at $2.65

Price action over last quarter: down 24.76%

Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc is a truckload carrier in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of services using its own truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. Its segments are Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services and the OTR and contract services. The Brokerage segment includes non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Truckload segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

 

