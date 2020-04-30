Allegiance Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) fell 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 70.69% year over year to $0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.35.
Revenue of $47,750,000 lower by 0.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $46,280,000.
Guidance
Allegiance Bancshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Allegiance Bancshares hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Apr 30, 2020
Time: 09:01 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yn2awjdq
Price Action
52-week high: $38.95
52-week low: $20.88
Price action over last quarter: down 26.46%
Company Profile
Allegiance Bancshares Inc is a Texas-based holding company. The company through its subsidiary provides diversified commercial banking services to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. Its objective is to grow and strengthen its community banking franchise by deploying its super-community banking strategy and by pursuing select strategic acquisitions in the Houston metropolitan area. The company offers business checking and loans, money market accounts, treasury management, certificates of deposit, and ebanking.