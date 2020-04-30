Allegiance Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) fell 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 70.69% year over year to $0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $47,750,000 lower by 0.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $46,280,000.

Guidance

Allegiance Bancshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Allegiance Bancshares hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 09:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yn2awjdq

Price Action

52-week high: $38.95

52-week low: $20.88

Price action over last quarter: down 26.46%

Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares Inc is a Texas-based holding company. The company through its subsidiary provides diversified commercial banking services to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. Its objective is to grow and strengthen its community banking franchise by deploying its super-community banking strategy and by pursuing select strategic acquisitions in the Houston metropolitan area. The company offers business checking and loans, money market accounts, treasury management, certificates of deposit, and ebanking.