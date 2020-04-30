Recap: ORBCOMM Q1 Earnings

Shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) fell 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 28.57% year over year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $66,179,000 rose by 0.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $66,020,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 12:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/orbc/mediaframe/37528/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $8.44

Company's 52-week low was at $1.24

Price action over last quarter: down 15.70%

Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc is a satellite communications company that primarily provides machine-to-machine communication, which is designed to track, monitor, and control fixed and mobile assets. The company operates in such markets as transportation and distribution, heavy equipment, industrial fixed assets, oil and gas, maritime, mining, and government. The company earns revenue across the United States, South America, Japan, and Europe, with the majority from the U.S. The company owns telecommunications infrastructure, specifically low Earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure.