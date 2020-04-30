Market Overview

Recap: Meritor Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2020 7:25am   Comments
Shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) rose around 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 28.16% over the past year to $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $871,000,000 lower by 24.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $862,300,000.

Guidance

Q3 revenue expected between $400,000,000 and $500,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 12:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hcicxsua

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $27.18

52-week low: $10.91

Price action over last quarter: down 11.27%

Company Description

Meritor Inc is a manufacturer of automobile parts for commercial vehicles and industrial markets. The company offers drivetrain, axle, brake, and suspension solutions for commercial trucks, trailers, buses, coaches, off-highway machinery, and defence contractors. The company serves original equipment markets as well as the aftermarket segment for the transportation and industrial sectors. Meritor generates the majority of its revenue from its commercial truck and industrial segment. Geographically, sales are focused on North American markets.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

