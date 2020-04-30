Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Unitil Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2020 7:06am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 8.93% year over year to $1.02, which missed the estimate of $1.05.

Revenue of $130,400,000 less by 14.27% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $144,500,000.

Guidance

Unitil hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 08:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vp969vnn

Price Action

52-week high: $65.76

52-week low: $39.33

Price action over last quarter: down 10.86%

Company Description

Unitil Corp is a holding company, through its subsidiaries it is engaged in local distribution of electricity and natural gas throughout its service territories in the states of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine. It reports three segments namely utility gas operations, utility electric operations and non-regulated.

 

Related Articles (UTL)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 6, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com