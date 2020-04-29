Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Clean Harbors: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2020 9:26am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 211.11% over the past year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $858,563,000 rose by 9.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $793,660,000.

Outlook

Clean Harbors hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 08:02 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yqanac2q

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $88.40

Company's 52-week low was at $29.45

Price action over last quarter: down 22.62%

Company Description

Clean Harbors Inc is an environmental, energy and industrial services provider. It provides part cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Its business segments are Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The company generates the majority of its revenues from the Environmental Services segment.

 

Related Articles (CLH)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com