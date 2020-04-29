Clean Harbors: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 211.11% over the past year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $858,563,000 rose by 9.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $793,660,000.

Outlook

Clean Harbors hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 08:02 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yqanac2q

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $88.40

Company's 52-week low was at $29.45

Price action over last quarter: down 22.62%

Company Description

Clean Harbors Inc is an environmental, energy and industrial services provider. It provides part cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Its business segments are Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The company generates the majority of its revenues from the Environmental Services segment.