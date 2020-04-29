Recap: Cadence Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) fell 8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 82.46% year over year to $0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $188,537,000 lower by 5.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $185,610,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Cadence Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 12:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cade/mediaframe/36750/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $23.22

52-week low: $4.63

Price action over last quarter: down 62.87%

Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking and mortgage finance services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners and retail customers. Its operating segment includes Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The company generates maximum revenue from the Banking segment. Its Banking Segment includes Commercial Banking, Retail Banking and Private Banking lines of business. The Financial Services Segment includes the Trust, Retail Brokerage, and Investment Services lines of business.