Alkermes: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2020 7:47am   Comments
Shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) rose 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 105.88% year over year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $246,220,000 up by 10.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $228,230,000.

Looking Ahead

Alkermes hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Alkermes hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 10:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p7dhgcov

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $31.00

Company's 52-week low was at $11.98

Price action over last quarter: down 9.40%

Company Overview

Alkermes PLC is a fully integrated global biotechnology company that applies its proprietary technologies to research, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products designed for unmet medical needs in major therapeutic areas. The company utilizes several collaborative arrangements to develop and commercialize products and, in so doing, to access technological, financial, marketing, manufacturing, and other resources. Alkermes either purchases active drug products from third parties or receives them from its third-party licensees to formulate products using its technologies.

 

