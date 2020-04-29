Belden: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 32.32% over the past year to $0.67, which were in line with the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $463,526,000 less by 21.06% year over year, which missed the estimate of $473,600,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Belden hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.belden.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fevents%2Ffeatured-events%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2157371&sessionid=1&key=4E9387438B7D3A574F0707C4EC538605®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $62.28

Company's 52-week low was at $25.54

Price action over last quarter: down 33.80%

Company Profile

Belden Inc provides signal transmission products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The firm operates in two segments - Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment is a provider in network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment is a provider of high-performance networking components and machine connectivity products.