BankUnited: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 150.77% year over year to ($0.33), which does not compare to the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $203,874,000 lower by 10.25% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $214,490,000.

Looking Ahead

BankUnited hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 02:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k5yd68a7

Technicals

52-week high: $37.60

Company's 52-week low was at $14.50

Price action over last quarter: down 39.68%

Company Profile

BankUnited Inc is a bank holding company with one wholly owned subsidiary, BankUnited. The bank provides a full range of banking services through banking centers located primarily throughout Florida, as well as New York City. BankUnited is a commercially focused regional bank focusing on small and middle-market businesses, but also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products on a national platform. It has historically grown through organic growth. BankUnited was established by a group of investors who acquired the assets and most of the liabilities of its predecessor from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The group recapitalized BankUnited with an investment of over $900 million. Most of its revenue comprises net interest income derived mostly from loans.