Constellium: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) rose 2.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 226.32% year over year to ($0.24), which missed the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $1,585,000,000 less by 7.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,460,000,000.

Outlook

Constellium hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Constellium hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 10:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hn36wre8

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $15.10

52-week low: $3.90

Price action over last quarter: down 53.26%

Company Overview

Constellium SE designs and manufactures high value-added aluminum products and solutions, serving primarily the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company is structured into three operating segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products; Aerospace and Transportation and Automotive Structures and Industry. It operates its business mainly in France, the United States, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Others. Constellium earns the majority of its revenue from Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products segment. Its customer base includes firms in packaging, aerospace, and automotive and several premium automotive original equipment manufacturers.