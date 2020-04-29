Brinker International: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 1.59% year over year to $1.28, which beat the estimate of $0.70.
Revenue of $860,000,000 higher by 2.47% year over year, which missed the estimate of $865,880,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 29, 2020
Time: 11:01 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iztwfrza
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $47.57
52-week low: $7.00
Price action over last quarter: down 56.07%
Company Description
Brinker International Inc operates casual dining restaurants under the brands Chili Grill and Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy (Maggiano's). Chili's falls in the Bar and Grill category of casual dining. Its menu features Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex favorites including signature items such as slow-smoked baby back ribs, craft burgers, fajitas, and famous bottomless chips and salsa paired with tableside guacamole. Maggiano's is an Italian restaurant brand with a full lunch and dinner menu offering chef-prepared, such as appetizers, chicken, seafood, veal and prime steaks, and desserts.