Brinker International: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1.59% year over year to $1.28, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $860,000,000 higher by 2.47% year over year, which missed the estimate of $865,880,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 11:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iztwfrza

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $47.57

52-week low: $7.00

Price action over last quarter: down 56.07%

Company Description

Brinker International Inc operates casual dining restaurants under the brands Chili Grill and Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy (Maggiano's). Chili's falls in the Bar and Grill category of casual dining. Its menu features Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex favorites including signature items such as slow-smoked baby back ribs, craft burgers, fajitas, and famous bottomless chips and salsa paired with tableside guacamole. Maggiano's is an Italian restaurant brand with a full lunch and dinner menu offering chef-prepared, such as appetizers, chicken, seafood, veal and prime steaks, and desserts.