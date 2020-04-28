Market Overview

23 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 28, 2020
Gainers

  • Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • WW International (NYSE: WW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Enova International (NASDAQ: ENVA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • PRGX Global (NASDAQ: PRGX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Arcosa (NASDAQ: ACA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Yum China (NASDAQ: YUMC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Fuwei Films (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.46, up from $(0.15) year over year.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: INO) shares are trading higher after the company and GeneOne Life Science to present Phase 1/2a clinical data with DNA vaccine INO-4700 MERS coronavirus at ASGCT conference.
  • R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares are trading higher after the company received FDA clearance for rolling submission of New Drug Application for Brincidofovir as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Losers

  • FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also said it sees coronavirus impact to intensify in Q3.
  • iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Paycom Software (NASDAQ: PAYC) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also withdrew FY20 guidance due to the coronavirus.
  • Unisys (NYSE: UIS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.01, down from $0.11 year over year and worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also withdrew guidance.
  • Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) shares are trading lower after the company reported a 3.6 million share common stock offering.
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE: AMD) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

