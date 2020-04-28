23 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- WW International (NYSE: WW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Enova International (NASDAQ: ENVA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- PRGX Global (NASDAQ: PRGX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Arcosa (NASDAQ: ACA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Yum China (NASDAQ: YUMC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Fuwei Films (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.46, up from $(0.15) year over year.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: INO) shares are trading higher after the company and GeneOne Life Science to present Phase 1/2a clinical data with DNA vaccine INO-4700 MERS coronavirus at ASGCT conference.
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares are trading higher after the company received FDA clearance for rolling submission of New Drug Application for Brincidofovir as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
Losers
- FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also said it sees coronavirus impact to intensify in Q3.
- iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Paycom Software (NASDAQ: PAYC) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also withdrew FY20 guidance due to the coronavirus.
- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.01, down from $0.11 year over year and worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also withdrew guidance.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) shares are trading lower after the company reported a 3.6 million share common stock offering.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE: AMD) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas