Recap: MSCI Q1 Earnings

Shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) fell 5% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 22.58% over the past year to $1.90, which beat the estimate of $1.68.

Revenue of $416,780,000 up by 12.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $416,080,000.

Looking Ahead

MSCI hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

MSCI hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 09:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hpoboa8w

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $335.43

52-week low: $206.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.02%

Company Profile

MSCI is a leading provider of benchmark indexes and portfolio risk analytics tools primarily utilized by institutional investors around the world. The company's All Country World Index is recognized as the standard for global equity portfolios by institutional investors and consultants. MSCI believes that approximately $11 trillion in assets globally are benchmarked to MSCI indexes. In addition to indexes, the company's analytics segment provides analytical tools, RiskMetrics, and Barra to investors.