Recap: Rockwell Automation Q2 Earnings
Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) rose 6% after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 19.12% over the past year to $2.43, which beat the estimate of $1.82.
Revenue of $1,681,000,000 higher by 1.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,620,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Rockwell Automation hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 28, 2020
Time: 05:03 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.rockwellautomation.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2161159&sessionid=1&key=DAA362CDE1A60D21D0302A01EF0CCC54®Tag=&sourcepage=register
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $209.60
52-week low: $115.38
Price action over last quarter: down 1.23%
Company Profile
Rockwell Automation is a pure-play automation competitor that is the successor entity to Rockwell International, which spun off its former Rockwell Collins avionics segment in 2001. Today, the firm operates through two segments--architecture and software and control products and solutions. The former segment houses its Logix architecture that runs with third-party applications and contains all its hardware, software, and communication components, including control platforms that perform multiple disciplines. The latter segment sells industrial control products and offers technical automation services.