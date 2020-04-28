Recap: Rockwell Automation Q2 Earnings

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) rose 6% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 19.12% over the past year to $2.43, which beat the estimate of $1.82.

Revenue of $1,681,000,000 higher by 1.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,620,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Rockwell Automation hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 05:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.rockwellautomation.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2161159&sessionid=1&key=DAA362CDE1A60D21D0302A01EF0CCC54®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $209.60

52-week low: $115.38

Price action over last quarter: down 1.23%

Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a pure-play automation competitor that is the successor entity to Rockwell International, which spun off its former Rockwell Collins avionics segment in 2001. Today, the firm operates through two segments--architecture and software and control products and solutions. The former segment houses its Logix architecture that runs with third-party applications and contains all its hardware, software, and communication components, including control platforms that perform multiple disciplines. The latter segment sells industrial control products and offers technical automation services.