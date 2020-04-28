Market Overview

Recap: Rockwell Automation Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020 12:04pm   Comments
Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) rose 6% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 19.12% over the past year to $2.43, which beat the estimate of $1.82.

Revenue of $1,681,000,000 higher by 1.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,620,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Rockwell Automation hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 05:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.rockwellautomation.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2161159&sessionid=1&key=DAA362CDE1A60D21D0302A01EF0CCC54&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $209.60

52-week low: $115.38

Price action over last quarter: down 1.23%

Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a pure-play automation competitor that is the successor entity to Rockwell International, which spun off its former Rockwell Collins avionics segment in 2001. Today, the firm operates through two segments--architecture and software and control products and solutions. The former segment houses its Logix architecture that runs with third-party applications and contains all its hardware, software, and communication components, including control platforms that perform multiple disciplines. The latter segment sells industrial control products and offers technical automation services.

 

Earnings News

