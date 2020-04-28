Recap: TransUnion Q1 Earnings

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) moved higher by 5% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 21.67% year over year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $687,600,000 up by 11.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $673,610,000.

Outlook

TransUnion hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 12:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tru/mediaframe/36880/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $101.16

52-week low: $52.50

Price action over last quarter: down 21.22%

Company Overview

TransUnion is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries, and about a fourth of its revenue comes from international markets.