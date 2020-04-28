Southwest Airlines: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) fell 0.5% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 121.43% over the past year to ($0.15), which beat the estimate of ($0.41).

Revenue of $4,234,000,000 less by 17.77% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,420,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 03:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/luv/mediaframe/37173/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $58.83

Company's 52-week low was at $28.80

Price action over last quarter: down 49.23%

Company Description

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic carrier in the United States, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing fleet. Despite expanding into longer routes, the airline still specializes in short-haul flights, using a point-to-point network. The firm employs almost 61,000 workers and generated over $22 billion in revenue during 2019.