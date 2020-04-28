Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Xerox Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020 11:23am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Xerox Holdings (NYSE:XRX) fell around 2% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 76.92% over the past year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $1,860,000,000 less by 15.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,720,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Xerox Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 08:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/anphbtqz

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $39.47

Company's 52-week low was at $15.01

Price action over last quarter: down 51.33%

Company Description

Xerox is an original equipment manufacturing and software company. Xerox operates in one segment--design, development and sale of printing technology and related solutions--while deriving 60% of its revenue from North America, and 40% from international markets. The company is an OEM of multifunction printers, or MFPs (printers that can print, copy and scan), focusing on large enterprise markets. Apart from equipment, the company provides post sales services like managed print services--a service that helps to bring smart servicing and efficiencies to how employers use their print/copy equipment. Xerox is attempting to enter new markets like digital print packaging solutions and printed electronics.

 

Related Articles (XRX)

Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2020
Cramer Advises His Viewers On Alcoa, Xerox, Tesla And More
6 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of ADP, Manufacturing Reports
Xerox Decides Not To Take Over HP Due To 'Macroeconomic And Market Turmoil'
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com