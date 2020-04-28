Xerox Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Xerox Holdings (NYSE:XRX) fell around 2% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 76.92% over the past year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $1,860,000,000 less by 15.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,720,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Xerox Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 08:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/anphbtqz

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $39.47

Company's 52-week low was at $15.01

Price action over last quarter: down 51.33%

Company Description

Xerox is an original equipment manufacturing and software company. Xerox operates in one segment--design, development and sale of printing technology and related solutions--while deriving 60% of its revenue from North America, and 40% from international markets. The company is an OEM of multifunction printers, or MFPs (printers that can print, copy and scan), focusing on large enterprise markets. Apart from equipment, the company provides post sales services like managed print services--a service that helps to bring smart servicing and efficiencies to how employers use their print/copy equipment. Xerox is attempting to enter new markets like digital print packaging solutions and printed electronics.