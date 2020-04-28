Recap: Harley-Davidson Q1 Earnings

Shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) rose 10% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 47.96% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $1,100,000,000 less by 8.03% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,040,000,000.

Guidance

Harley-Davidson hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 10:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3g3b8sbi

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $40.89

52-week low: $14.31

Price action over last quarter: down 39.00%

Company Profile

Harley-Davidson Inc is the world's leading manufacturer of heavyweight motorcycles, merchandise, parts, and accessories. It sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles and offers a complete line of Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts, accessories, riding gear, and apparel, as well as merchandise. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides wholesale financing to dealers and retail financing and insurance brokerage services to customers. Harley captures about half of all heavyweight domestic retail motorcycle registrations and is set to be present in electric, middleweight, and small-displacement markets by the end of 2020.