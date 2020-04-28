Sharps Compliance: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) fell over 11% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 42.86% over the past year to ($0.10), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $10,414,000 up by 10.19% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $10,600,000.

Guidance

Sharps Compliance hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Sharps Compliance hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 03:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: http://investor.sharpsinc.com/

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $8.20

Company's 52-week low was at $3.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 77.44%

Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp is a United States-based provider of waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. It offers a range of services including, Sharps Recovery System, TakeAway Medication Recovery System, MedSafe, Route-Based Pickup Service, TakeAway Recycle System, ComplianceTRAC, Universal Waste Ship back Systems and other solutions. It also offers route-based pickup service in regions of the Northeast portion of the United States as well as in Texas and Louisiana.