Recap: Arvinas Q1 Earnings

Shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) rose 1.5% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 21.74% over the past year to ($0.56), which beat the estimate of ($0.60).

Revenue of $6,240,000 up by 55.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $57.13

52-week low: $15.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.17%

Company Overview

Arvinas Inc is a United States-based private biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class protein degradation therapeutics for cancers and other difficult-to-treat diseases. The company's proprietary Proteolysis-Targeting Chimera (PROTAC), work by inducing the cell's own ubiquitin-proteasome system to target, degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Its pipeline candidates include metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, metastatic ER-breast cancer, additional oncology indications, tauopathies, and other neurodegenerative diseases.