Recap: PJT Partners Q1 Earnings

Shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) gained 4.3% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 153.57% over the past year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $200,171,000 rose by 56.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $180,990,000.

Looking Ahead

PJT Partners hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 09:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1300539&tp_key=2c7503f61d

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $53.20

52-week low: $23.63

Price action over last quarter: down 7.09%

Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc is a United States-based company that focuses on advisory business. The company's core businesses include the strategic advisory business, which provides financial advisory and transaction execution capability; the business of restructuring and special situations, which offers advisory services on recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, exchange offers, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions; and the fund placement and secondary advisory business, which offers fund placement and secondary advisory services. The company generates its revenue from the advisory fee, placement fee, and others. Geographically, It generates a majority of revenue from the U.S., with the rest from overseas markets.