Recap: Home Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) rose 0.6% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 71.23% year over year to $0.21.

Revenue of $21,323,000 less by 1.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $20,700,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $40.80

Company's 52-week low was at $18.57

Price action over last quarter: down 28.61%

Company Profile

Home Bancorp Inc is engaged in attracting deposits from the public and using those funds to invest in loans and securities. The principal sources of funds are customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments and funds borrowed from outside sources such as the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. These funds are primarily used for the origination of loans, including one-to-four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans, and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. Its primary expenses are interest expense on deposits and borrowings and general operating expenses.