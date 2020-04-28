Atlantic Union Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) gained 4.7% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 86.36% over the past year to $0.09.

Revenue of $163,915,000 up by 7.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $160,640,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Atlantic Union Bankshares hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 09:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2tfrj3my

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $40.20

52-week low: $18.84

Price action over last quarter: down 33.06%

Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp is a United States-based financial holding company and a bank holding company. Through its community bank subsidiary, the company provides financial services, including banking, trust, and wealth management. The bank is a full-service community bank offering consumers and businesses a wide range of banking and related financial services, including checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and other depository services, as well as loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. The company has one reportable segment, which largely consists of the traditional full-service community banking business. Much of the company revenue streams from overdraft and service fees and comes from the United States.