Camden National: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) rose 5.8% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 2.20% year over year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $43,229,000 up by 4.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $41,130,000.

Looking Ahead

Camden National hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 09:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cac/mediaframe/37145/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $48.48

52-week low: $26.00

Price action over last quarter: down 35.14%

Company Description

Camden National Corporation is a banking solutions provider in the United States. Its core business is providing commercial banking products to individuals and corporates. Its consumer and commercial banking services entail services such as loans and deposits, savings and online banking, treasury management solutions and non-profit products to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit and commercial customers. The company also offers investment management and fiduciary services. In addition, it offers various other services which include lending to dentists, optometrists and veterinarians across the United States.