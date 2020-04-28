Pacific Premier Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) remained unaffected at $19.84 after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 31.75% over the past year to $0.43, which missed the estimate of $0.47.
Revenue of $123,650,000 higher by 3.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $107,980,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 28, 2020
Time: 10:02 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ppbi/mediaframe/36689/indexr.html
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $34.90
52-week low: $13.93
Price action over last quarter: down 36.69%
Company Profile
Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. It offers cash management, electronic banking services, credit facilities and retirement accounts, among others.