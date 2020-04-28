Waddell & Reed Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) were unchanged in pre-marketrading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 23.81% over the past year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $263,733,000 up by 1.67% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $254,000,000.

Outlook

Waddell & Reed Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 03:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/wdrf/mediaframe/36494/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $19.18

52-week low: $9.87

Price action over last quarter: down 22.96%

Company Overview

Waddell & Reed is a midsize asset manager that had $56.0 billion in assets under management at the end of March 2020. The firm provides investment services for individual and institutional investors. Retail distribution, which accounts for 96% of managed assets, is handled through the company's own registered investment advisors (58% of AUM) and third-party broker/dealers and advisors (38%) in the wholesale channel. Equity-driven strategies account for an estimated 73% of total AUM, with fixed-income (24%) and money market (3%) offerings accounting for the remainder. The company has no discernible reach outside the United States.