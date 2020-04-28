Recap: Dime Community Bancshares Q1 Earnings

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) remained flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 25.00% over the past year to $0.24, which missed the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $44,760,000 higher by 18.78% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $40,150,000.

Guidance

Dime Community Bancshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 09:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/dcom/mediaframe/37328/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $22.50

Company's 52-week low was at $11.43

Price action over last quarter: down 14.74%

Company Overview

Dime Community Bancshares Inc operates as a holding company. It gathers deposits from customers within its market area and via the internet, and invests them in multifamily residential, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, and one-to-four family residential real estate loans, as well as mortgage-backed securities, obligations of the U.S. government and government- sponsored enterprises (GSEs), and corporate debt and equity securities.