Washington Trust Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 32.00% year over year to $0.68, which missed the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $32,602,000 lower by 5.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $32,430,000.

Looking Ahead

Washington Trust Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2020

Time: 10:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/wash/mediaframe/37208/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $54.96

52-week low: $25.86

Price action over last quarter: down 32.64%

Company Overview

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc through its subsidiaries offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. It operates in two segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending activities, commercial loans, residential real estate loans deposit activities and others. The Wealth Management Services segment consists of investment management, financial planning, personal trust and estate services including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian, and settlement of decedents estates. The bank generates a majority of its revenue from the Commercial Banking segment.