Recap: Lakeland Financial Q1 Earnings

Shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) remained unaffected at $37.35 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 20.24% over the past year to $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $49,631,000 lower by 0.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $48,170,000.

Guidance

Lakeland Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 27, 2020

Time: 08:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.snl.com/IRW/Event/100608

Price Action

52-week high: $50.00

Company's 52-week low was at $30.49

Price action over last quarter: down 23.04%

Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It provides commercial, retail, wealth advisory and investment management services. Lakeland offers a broad array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets. The company offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. It serves a wide variety of industries including, among others, commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services and healthcare.