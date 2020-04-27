Middlefield Banc: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) were unaffected at $16.68 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 82.61% year over year to $0.16.

Revenue of $11,107,000 less by 2.24% year over year, which missed the estimate of $11,600,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $50.48

Company's 52-week low was at $12.00

Price action over last quarter: down 32.25%

Company Overview

Middlefield Banc Corp is active in the financial services sector. It serves as a holding company for its subsidiaries, The Middlefield Banking Company (MBC) and EMORECO Inc. MBC offers customers banking services including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit and commercial loans. EMORECO was organized to maintain, manage, and dispose of nonperforming loans and other real estates.