5 Stocks To Watch For April 27, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $712.10 million before the opening bell. Lincoln Electric shares gained 2% to close at $76.03 on Friday.
- Analyst are expecting PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) to have earned $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion in the latest quarter. PPG will release earnings after the markets close. PPG shares fell 1.2% to $91.63 in after-hours trading.
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) terminated its $4.2 billion deal to acquire the commercial plane division of Embraer. Boeing shares fell 6.4% to close at $128.98 on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Before the markets open, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $480.35 million. Check Point Software shares rose 0.1% to $104.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion after the closing bell. Packaging Corp shares declined 0.3% to close at $85.99 on Friday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas