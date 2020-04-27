5 Stocks To Watch For April 27, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $712.10 million before the opening bell. Lincoln Electric shares gained 2% to close at $76.03 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: LECO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $712.10 million before the opening bell. Lincoln Electric shares gained 2% to close at $76.03 on Friday. Analyst are expecting PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) to have earned $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion in the latest quarter. PPG will release earnings after the markets close. PPG shares fell 1.2% to $91.63 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: PPG) to have earned $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion in the latest quarter. PPG will release earnings after the markets close. PPG shares fell 1.2% to $91.63 in after-hours trading. Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) terminated its $4.2 billion deal to acquire the commercial plane division of Embraer. Boeing shares fell 6.4% to close at $128.98 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor