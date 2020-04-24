Market Overview

Recap: American Express Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2020 8:43am   Comments
Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) moved higher by 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 1.49% over the past year to $1.98, which beat the estimate of $1.43.

Revenue of $10,310,000,000 lower by 0.52% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $10,650,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

American Express hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 24, 2020

Time: 01:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://ir.americanexpress.com/

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $138.13

52-week low: $67.00

Price action over last quarter: down 35.78%

Company Description

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, the company has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

 

