First Hawaiian: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 43.40% year over year to $0.30, which missed the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $187,911,000 lower by 2.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $186,270,000.

Guidance

First Hawaiian hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 24, 2020

Time: 08:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hucotv65

Price Action

52-week high: $31.25

52-week low: $14.19

Price action over last quarter: down 43.94%

Company Overview

First Hawaiian Inc is a bank holding company. It provides a diversified range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services. The company offers a variety of deposit products to its customers, including checking and savings accounts and other types of deposit accounts. It provides commercial and industrial lending, including auto dealer flooring, commercial real estate and construction lending. It also offers comprehensive consumer lending services focused on residential real estate lending, indirect auto financing, and other consumer loans to individuals and small businesses through its branch, online and mobile distribution channels.