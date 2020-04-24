Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2020 4:17am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $32.44 billion.
  • Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $574.64 million.
  • American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $10.77 billion.
  • Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $458.24 million.
  • Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
  • Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $323.83 million.
  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.
  • Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $316.73 million.
  • IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $597.5 million.
  • Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $452.40 million.
  • First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $186.27 million.
  • Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $364.00 million.
  • Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $9.85 billion.
  • Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $752.72 million.

