Recap: Watsco Q1 Earnings

Shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) rose 1.4% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 18.18% year over year to $0.72, which missed the estimate of $0.87.

Revenue of $1,008,000,000 higher by 8.24% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,010,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Watsco hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 11:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jy6gsuxc

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $186.87

Company's 52-week low was at $132.97

Price action over last quarter: down 14.78%

Company Profile

Watsco is a distributor of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. With more than 400 locations in 38 states, it serves more than 40,000 contractors and dealers. About 70% of revenue is derived from the residential HVAC replacement market, with the residual coming from new construction.