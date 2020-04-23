Recap: Safehold Q1 Earnings

Shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) rose 0.3% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% over the past year to $0.36, which missed the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $40,200,000 higher by 84.23% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $41,370,000.

Guidance

Safehold hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 10:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sbh9t6ue

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $66.70

Company's 52-week low was at $22.82

Price action over last quarter: down 0.74%

Company Overview

Safehold Inc is a real estate company. It is formed primarily to acquire, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases (GNLs). GNLs generally represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. The company has a diverse initial portfolio that is comprised of over 34 properties located in major metropolitan areas that were acquired or originated by iStar.