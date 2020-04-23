Recap: Safehold Q1 Earnings
Shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) rose 0.3% after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were flat 0.00% over the past year to $0.36, which missed the estimate of $0.39.
Revenue of $40,200,000 higher by 84.23% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $41,370,000.
Guidance
Safehold hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 23, 2020
Time: 10:04 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sbh9t6ue
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $66.70
Company's 52-week low was at $22.82
Price action over last quarter: down 0.74%
Company Overview
Safehold Inc is a real estate company. It is formed primarily to acquire, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases (GNLs). GNLs generally represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. The company has a diverse initial portfolio that is comprised of over 34 properties located in major metropolitan areas that were acquired or originated by iStar.