WNS: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of WNS (Holdings) (NYSE:WNS) moved higher by 0.2% the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 12.33% year over year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $235,800,000 up by 14.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $230,670,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 08:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/idqgkq8e

Price Action

52-week high: $75.86

Company's 52-week low was at $34.26

Price action over last quarter: down 37.76%

Company Overview

WNS (Holdings) Ltd is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services, offering comprehensive data, voice, analytical and business transformation services with a blended onshore, nearshore and offshore delivery model. The company has two reportable segments namely WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It generates maximum revenue from WNS Global BPM segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the US and also has a presence in the UK, Australia, Europe, South Africa and Rest of the world.