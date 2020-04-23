Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WNS: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2020 9:32am   Comments
Share:

Shares of WNS (Holdings) (NYSE:WNS) moved higher by 0.2% the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 12.33% year over year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $235,800,000 up by 14.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $230,670,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 08:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/idqgkq8e

Price Action

52-week high: $75.86

Company's 52-week low was at $34.26

Price action over last quarter: down 37.76%

Company Overview

WNS (Holdings) Ltd is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services, offering comprehensive data, voice, analytical and business transformation services with a blended onshore, nearshore and offshore delivery model. The company has two reportable segments namely WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It generates maximum revenue from WNS Global BPM segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the US and also has a presence in the UK, Australia, Europe, South Africa and Rest of the world.

 

Related Articles (WNS)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 9, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com