Recap: Alliance Data Systems Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2020 9:33am   Comments
Shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) fell 1.7% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 79.84% over the past year to $0.75.

Revenue of $1,382,000,000 rose by 3.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,280,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 09:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alliancedata.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevent-details%2F2020%2FQ1-2020-Alliance-Data-Earnings-Conference-Call%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2157338&sessionid=1&key=42782DD297D3921B6A171C35D481E4D3&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $166.12

Company's 52-week low was at $20.51

Price action over last quarter: down 63.76%

Company Description

Alliance Data Systems was born of the 1996 combination of a J.C. Penney transaction-processing operation and The Limited's credit card bank business. With headquarters in Plano, Texas, Alliance provides marketing, loyalty program, and private-label credit card services. The company is known for its large Air Miles loyalty program in Canada. The private-label services and credit group is financially the company's most important operating segment.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

