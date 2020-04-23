Market Overview

Recap: Republic Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2020 9:41am
Shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) fell 2.7% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 9.22% over the past year to $1.28, which beat the estimate of $1.26.

Revenue of $72,738,000 up by 0.61% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $74,350,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Republic Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

 

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $52.68

Company's 52-week low was at $27.47

Price action over last quarter: down 31.64%

Company Description

Republic Bancorp Inc operates as a financial institution that provides both traditional and non-traditional banking products through five reportable segments. It has traditional banking, warehouse, mortgage banking, Tax Refund Solutions (TRS) and Republic Credit Solutions (RCS) business segments. The business activities of these segments include retail mortgage lending, commercial lending, construction and land development lending, internet lending, correspondent lending and indirect lending and also private banking, treasury management services, internet and mobile banking, bank acquisitions, short-term revolving credit facilities, fixed-term residential real estate loans and receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products under the TRS division.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

