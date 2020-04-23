Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GAIN Capital Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2020 8:53am   Comments
Share:

Shares of GAIN Capital Holdings (NYSE:GCAP) were unchanged at $5.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 375.00% over the past year to $2.09.

Revenue of $185,700,000 rose by 383.59% year over year.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

GAIN Capital Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 11:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/wwc/mediaframe/36748/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $6.20

52-week low: $3.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.36%

Company Description

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc is a US based company that is principally engaged in offering trading services and solutions worldwide. The company has two segments. The retail segment provides access for retail customers to a wide range of global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange, precious metals, spread bets, and CFDs on various asset classes. The futures segment offers execution and risk-management services for exchange-traded futures and futures options. The retail segment contributes most of the firm's revenue. The company generates the majority of revenue from Europe and North America.

 

Related Articles (GCAP)

140 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles 650 Points; Alpha Pro Tech Shares Jump
100 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 3.5%; GAIN Capital Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Best Buy Tops Q4 Estimates
12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com