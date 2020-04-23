GAIN Capital Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of GAIN Capital Holdings (NYSE:GCAP) were unchanged at $5.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 375.00% over the past year to $2.09.

Revenue of $185,700,000 rose by 383.59% year over year.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

GAIN Capital Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 11:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/wwc/mediaframe/36748/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $6.20

52-week low: $3.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.36%

Company Description

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc is a US based company that is principally engaged in offering trading services and solutions worldwide. The company has two segments. The retail segment provides access for retail customers to a wide range of global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange, precious metals, spread bets, and CFDs on various asset classes. The futures segment offers execution and risk-management services for exchange-traded futures and futures options. The retail segment contributes most of the firm's revenue. The company generates the majority of revenue from Europe and North America.