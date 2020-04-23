Recap: Herc Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 117.39% year over year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of ($0.21).

Revenue of $436,200,000 lower by 8.30% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $464,480,000.

Outlook

Herc Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Herc Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 01:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hri/mediaframe/36640/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $50.81

52-week low: $11.81

Price action over last quarter: down 41.38%

Company Profile

Herc Holdings is an equipment rental company that was spun out of Hertz Global in 2016. It is currently the third- largest equipment rental company in North America, after United Rentals and Sunbelt Rentals, with 3% market share. It serves construction customers, the environmental sector, industrial entities, and entertainment production companies. During much of its 50-plus-year history, the company has rented equipment to its customers for intermittent use. Herc Holdings' strategy now offers to industrial customers long-term rental schemes, where Herc maintains its own staff at the customer site. In 2019, Herc Holdings' fleet included $3.8 billion of equipment at original cost. Annual companywide revenue was approximately $2 billion, including $1.7 billion in equipment rentals.