8 Stocks To Watch For April 23, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion before the opening bell. Union Pacific shares gained 1.9% to close at $147.10 on Wednesday.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday. CSX shares gained 1.6% to $61.84 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to have earned $1.27 per share on revenue of $18.67 billion in the latest quarter. Intel will release earnings after the markets close. Intel shares gained 1% to $60.68 in after-hours trading.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. Seagate shares dropped 5.4% to $48.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

