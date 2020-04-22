Market Overview

Recap: Moelis & Co Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2020 4:43pm   Comments
Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat year over year to $0.27, which missed the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $153,706,000 rose by 11.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $150,290,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/mc/mediaframe/37142/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high was at $42.39

52-week low: $22.11

Price action over last quarter: down 22.53%

Company Profile

Moelis & Company is a global independent investment bank that provides innovative, unconflicted strategic advice to a diverse client base. It serves client such as corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The firms objective is to offer a range of advisory services with expertise across all major industries in mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings and other corporate finance matters. Business is primarily operated through geographical region of United States, Europe and Internationally in which most of the clients are located of which United States accounts for major share of revenue.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

