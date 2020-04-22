Market Overview

Recap: Echo Global Logistics Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2020 4:40pm
Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 50% over the past year to $0.19, which missed the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $551,049,000 up by 2.41% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $550,880,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 revenue expected between $450,000,000 and $500,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Webcast URL: https://ir.echo.com/events?item=26

Technicals

52-week high: $25.95

52-week low: $14.17

Price action over last quarter: down 24.71%

Company Profile

Founded in 2005, Echo Global Logistics is an asset-light third-party logistics provider specializing in domestic truckload and less-than-truckload brokerage. It also offers intermodal and international air and ocean freight forwarding services, though to a lesser degree. Key strategic initiatives include gaining organic market share in the highly fragmented brokerage industry and supplementing its sales capabilities through tuck-in acquisitions. Echo completed its initial public offering in October 2009.

Posted-In: Earnings News

