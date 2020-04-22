Recap: Echo Global Logistics Q1 Earnings
Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 50% over the past year to $0.19, which missed the estimate of $0.20.
Revenue of $551,049,000 up by 2.41% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $550,880,000.
Looking Ahead
Q2 revenue expected between $450,000,000 and $500,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 22, 2020
Webcast URL: https://ir.echo.com/events?item=26
Technicals
52-week high: $25.95
52-week low: $14.17
Price action over last quarter: down 24.71%
Company Profile
Founded in 2005, Echo Global Logistics is an asset-light third-party logistics provider specializing in domestic truckload and less-than-truckload brokerage. It also offers intermodal and international air and ocean freight forwarding services, though to a lesser degree. Key strategic initiatives include gaining organic market share in the highly fragmented brokerage industry and supplementing its sales capabilities through tuck-in acquisitions. Echo completed its initial public offering in October 2009.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.