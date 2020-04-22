Recap: Amphenol Q1 Earnings
Shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) rose 1% after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 20.22% over the past year to $0.71, which missed the estimate of $0.74.
Revenue of $1,862,000,000 less by 4.95% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,840,000,000.
Outlook
Amphenol hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Apr 22, 2020
Time: 09:02 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qc9qku79
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $110.24
Company's 52-week low was at $63.05
Price action over last quarter: down 27.13%
Company Overview
Amphenol is a leading designer and manufacturer of connectors, cables, and sensor-based products. Its products are used primarily to transmit electrical and optical signals for a wide range of electronic applications. Primary end markets include voice, video, and data communication systems, commercial and military aerospace electronics, industrial factory automation equipment, mobile devices, and transportation applications.