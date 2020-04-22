Recap: Amphenol Q1 Earnings

Shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) rose 1% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 20.22% over the past year to $0.71, which missed the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $1,862,000,000 less by 4.95% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,840,000,000.

Outlook

Amphenol hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 09:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qc9qku79

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $110.24

Company's 52-week low was at $63.05

Price action over last quarter: down 27.13%

Company Overview

Amphenol is a leading designer and manufacturer of connectors, cables, and sensor-based products. Its products are used primarily to transmit electrical and optical signals for a wide range of electronic applications. Primary end markets include voice, video, and data communication systems, commercial and military aerospace electronics, industrial factory automation equipment, mobile devices, and transportation applications.