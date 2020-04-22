Market Overview

Thermo Fisher Scientific: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2020
Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) rose 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.63% over the past year to $2.94, which beat the estimate of $2.79.

Revenue of $6,230,000,000 up by 1.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,170,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Thermo Fisher Scientific hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 12:02 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.thermofisher.com%2Finvestors%2Fnews-and-events%2Fwebcasts-and-presentations%2Fevent-details%2F2020%2FQ1-2020-Thermo-Fisher-Scientific-Earnings-Conference-Call%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2159519&sessionid=1&key=FA407BA935D507E73CF497E24123BCE8&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $342.26

Company's 52-week low was at $250.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.05%

Company Overview

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (22% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (15%); life science solutions (27%); and lab products and services (42%).

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

